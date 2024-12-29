Colorado State University fans root for Rams during Arizona Bowl watch party at Moby Arena

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a 2-for-1 deal for Rams fans at Colorado State University’s Moby Arena on Saturday, with the men’s basketball game followed by a Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl watch party.

CSU played Miami (OH) in its first bowl appearance since 2017.

“It’s just a full day of Rams!” laughed Stacey Evans, who stuck around for the watch party after watching her son play in the basketball game against New Mexico.

Colorado State University fans rocked their best green and gold for the back-to-back sports extravaganza.

The men’s basketball game moved its tip time up an hour to accommodate the Arizona Bowl’s start time at 2:30 PM.

The game played on the Moby Arena video boards, and concession stands stayed open for fans as they cheered on their Rams from hundreds of miles away.

And while some fans might have followed Cam the Ram’s lead and traveled to Tucson, local Rams fans were more than ready to keep the energy alive and well on campus.

“To watch this many folks stick around to be together and share our team - it’s been fantastic,” said Brad Laurvick.

“You feel the buzz for sure,” said Brendon Davis.

Despite the team’s loss to Miami (OH), fans said it was a chance to celebrate how far the team has come.

“I think when the season started, people had their doubts. And they just went on that run and it was impressive to watch them,” said Evans. “The growth the football program is making is fun.”

“It’s great for the city, it’s great for the fans. I love it,” said Davis.