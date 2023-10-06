Colorado newspaper looking to hire ‘Coach Prime reporter’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It seems like every day, there is a new article or website writeup on CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders.

The moniker ‘Coach Prime’ has become second nature in much of that coverage, from ESPN’s "Sportscenter," to "60 Minutes," to the cover of Time Magazine. Now one Colorado newspaper is looking to get in on that coverage, with a dedicated reporter to Sanders himself (along with his football team).

The USA Today Network has listed a job opening at the Coloradoan/Coloradoan.com, a Fort Collins-based publication, for a “Coach Prime/CU Buffaloes Football Reporter.”

According to the job description, the paper is looking for “an experienced reporter to cover the cultural phenomenon that University of Colorado football has become under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders.” It includes references to both the transfer portal and a phrase said by Sanders when referencing something negative (a.k.a. ‘bull junk’).

While the posting acknowledges football coverage, it also points to covering “the cultural impact of Sanders’ presence in Boulder,” “college admissions at CU,” and “stories about celebrity, merchandising, social media, or the restoration of fans’ interest in the Buffaloes.”

The role is full time, 40 hours per week, and eligible for benefits. The salary, listed per Colorado law, is between $50,000 to $60,000 per year.

It puts Coach Prime in a very exclusive group.

Earlier this year, USA Today advertised full-time reporter roles to cover both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Both of those positions are still listed on the Gannett careers website. Gannett is the parent company of USA Today.