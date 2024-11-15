Colorado legend helps dream come true for Buffaloes superfan

BOULDER, Colo. — Jeremy Bloom is a decorated alumnus of the University of Colorado. This Saturday, he's fulfilling the Wish of a Lifetime two decades in the making for Riley Rhoades, a CU superfan.

"It’s a brotherhood," said Bloom with a big grin, referring to Rhoades. "We both bleed black and gold. Even though Riley didn’t go to CU, it’s always been his program."

Rhoades is a 72-year-old former CU season ticket holder who hasn't been to Folsom Field in two decades. His life changed when he was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure, requiring him to undergo frequent treatment.

Born into a battle with spina bifida, Rhoades has long been a warrior. His scars are hidden by his resilience and indomitable spirit.

Through all his hardships, the Colorado Buffaloes have gotten Rhoades through it all.

"I couldn’t believe his knowledge of the program," said Bloom. "He really is a superfan, and he loves Colorado football."

In 2008, Bloom founded the nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime, which works to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the elderly. Rhoades' wish was to once again go to a CU football game.

"We’re granting nearly one wish per day and we’re yet to have a CU football wish," said Bloom. "So here it is 14, 15 years later. I’m excited. He hasn’t been back to Folsom in 20 years and a lot has changed. He’s going into a very exciting environment with [Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders]. The whole town is going to be buzzing. He’s not going to believe his eyes. What he sees and experiences, that energy and enthusiasm for Colorado football, [will be amazing]."

Helping people like Rhoades has deeply impacted Bloom's life.

"I commonly ask our wish recipients what’s your secret to life," said Bloom "I’ve learned a lot from them: never stop moving. As you get older, you stop taking that walk or reading that book. Always be engaged in the world, and I think that’s a really powerful attitude to have."

As part of a celebration of Rhoades' homecoming, he has been asked to lead the fight song on Friday night. Come game-time, Rhoades will have the chance to visit the field during warm-ups and pregame, before watching the game from the Byron White Club in his new hat and jersey.

Bloom hopes Rhoades' experience is capped with a Colorado victory.

"I hope he gets a big W! This is a big game. This is the biggest game of Coach Prime's era. They have all the talent, you can see the chemistry building. And it’s just such a fun and exciting team to watch play."

No. 18 Colorado will face Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m.