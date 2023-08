BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is ready for his first year as Colorado's new football coach.

He is on the mend after two surgeries this summer, even though he is still riding a scooter with a protective boot covering his left foot.

Colorado opens its first season under Sanders at TCU on Sept. 2. He has a roster with 87 new players — a full 76% of the total.