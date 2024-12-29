BYU stymies Sanders, Hunter in 36-14 victory over Colorado in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — L.J. Martin rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Retzlaff passed for 151 yards, and No. 17 BYU beat No. 20 Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl.

BYU scored in every quarter in rolling to its second straight bowl victory and third in its past four appearances after failing to advance last season. Colorado was held to 210 total yards with only two net yards rushing.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked three times and threw two interceptions. Sanders passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of 23 passes.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter had four receptions for 106 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown from Sanders with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.

