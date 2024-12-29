Colorado stars Sanders and Hunter playing in Alamo Bowl with record insurance coverage

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado secured what it said was record insurance coverage for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter as the star duo opted to complete their college careers in the Alamo Bowl rather than sit out and prepare for the NFL draft.

Colorado wouldn't disclose the amount of insurance coverage each received, citing privacy laws. Coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George both said it was the largest in college football history.

While college programs maintain insurance policies for their athletes in case of injury, Colorado increased disability coverage for its entire roster in the Alamo Bowl.

"We're excited about it," George said Monday. "We think it's great that all of our players are playing in the game, and that's what all bowl games should be like."

Sanders ensured his QB son and two-way star Hunter received larger policies since both are expected to be among the top 10 selections in the NFL draft.

"W happen to have two players that are probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL Draft. I think we all know who those two are," Sanders said Monday. "And they have received, I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football that far exceeds anyone has ever played this game of college football. So we're happy and excited, but that's a just wonderful thought process for this wonderful university that we that we are attending, and we're just thankful that Rick, as well as administration at CU, has put his money where his mouth is."