Buffs to retire Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders’ jerseys

BOULDER, Colo. — Well, that was fast! Less than four months after they played their last game for the Buffs, the University of Colorado will retire the No. 2 jersey of Shedeur Sanders and the No. 12 jersey of Travis Hunter.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place on Saturday at the annual spring game.

Only four other numbers have been retired in the 135 years of Buffs football:



No. 24 worn by quarterback/halfback Byron White (1936-37)

No. 67 worn by guard/linebacker Joe Romig (1959-61)

No. 11 worn by quarterback/tailback Bobby Anderson (1967-1969)

No. 19 worn by Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam (1993-94)

Hunter was one of — if not the — most honored player in college football history last year. He was the consensus national player of the year by winning the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, and both the AP and Sporting News Player of the Year honors. He was also repeated as the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) while winning the Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy as national defensive player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver regardless of position.

Hunter played offense and defense for CU, finishing his career with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown for 21 total scores on offense. He also had 67 tackles, seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and a forced fumble on defense.

Sanders won the Johnny Unitas award as the top quarterback in college football in 2024, the same year he was named first-team All-American and was the unanimous choice for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The son of Buffs' head coach Deion Sanders passed for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two seasons at CU.

The jersey retirement ceremony and the spring game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.