FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After 125 years, the rivalry between Colorado State University and Wyoming still runs hot.

The Rams have lost seven of the past eight games, but they hope to end the losing streak Friday night.

There hasn't been much at stake during the past few Border War games other than pride. However, CSU is now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017, and the Rams have a path to reach the Mountain West title game.

Ahead of Friday night's game, thousands of Rams fans gathered outside Canvas Stadium. CSU's marching band and cheer squad led "bring it home" chants, eagerly anticipating the return of the Bronze Boot trophy.

“We want the Bronze Boot," said Jalen Daugherty, a CSU freshman.

'Bring it home': Colorado State fans hope to end Border War losing streak

Saturday's game is Daugherty's first time at a Border War game. Although the freshman is new to the rivalry, he already has an intense dislike for the rival school. He said a prank last year by Wyoming fans left a bad taste in his mouth.

"The University of Wyoming came down and painted UW everywhere on our campus," said Daugherty.

CSU sophomore Judah Wier echoed the sentiment.

"I didn't like seeing UW every day. I don't want to see it as I'm walking to class," said Wier. "I want to see CSU everywhere.”

The young students are part of a new generation of rivals, but many former students still remember the old battles. Gary Morley became a CSU fan more than 30 years ago. Every game, he and a group of friends tailgated in Lot A, raising the CSU banners above their cars.

"Wyoming and Colorado are the two biggest games of the year," said Morley.

After three decades of Border War games, Morley said his favorite memory was the 1990 Bronze Boot game, a freezing battle that ended in a CSU victory.

"It was so cold I could barely move," said Morley.

This year's Border War game also has more than just the Bronze Boot at stake. The art museum of the winning school will get to display a work of art from the losing museum throughout the school year.

A trophy, art and pride — enough at stake to make any historic rivalry sing.

"Bring it home," said Daugherty. "The boot is coming home!"