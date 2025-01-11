BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bill McCartney, who coached Colorado to its only football national championship in 1990, has died. He was 84.

McCartney died "after a courageous journey with dementia," according to a family statement. His family announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's.

McCartney remains the winningest coach in Colorado history, with a record of 93-55-5. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

McCartney led Colorado to its best season in 1990 when the team finished 11-1-1 and beat Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl to clinch the national title.