BOULDER, Colo. — After their shocking 45-42 win at TCU, Boulder fans celebrated the Buffs win back home on The Hill.

“Go Buffs! Prime time!” one fan shouted walking along 13th Street.

Students were decked out in Buffs gear, several wearing Prime jerseys and hats.

“We had two miserable years and Boulder is back. Rank us,” said Trevor Dennis, a CU Boulder student.

After a 1-11 record last year, CU Boulder's Ben Whipple said he expects the outcome.

Denver7 | Sports Shedeur Sanders has record day as Colorado stuns No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth The Associated Press

“I remember waking up this morning and hoping they don't lose by at least 20,” admitted Whipple.

But he’s looking forward to next Saturday when fans will pack Folsom Field as they take on old-school rival Nebraska under Coach Prime’s new leadership.

“I've seen some losing seasons. I've seen some college football games that were kind of boring and it wasn't going our way. But today gave us a new breath of hope and we're super excited for the rest of the season,” said Whipple.

Dennis couldn't agree more.

"Boulder's on the map now," he said.

Boulder celebrates Buffs win against TCU on The Hill