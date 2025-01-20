The 119th annual National Western Stock Show is taking over Denver this month. The annual event is widely considered to be the "Super Bowl of livestock shows" as it hosts nearly 20 breeds of cattle throughout the 16-day run.

The most popular and most dangerous event is bull riding. For brave individuals like Oklahoma's own Wyatt Rogers, he can't imagine choosing another career.

“My dad competed in the stair wrestling and team roping, so I grew up going to rodeos as a baby and they said I'd fall asleep through the timed events and I'd wake up for the bull riding," Rogers smiled. "It's the most dramatic and injury-caused event, something about it captured my heart at an early age."

Bull riding takes center stage at the National Western Stock Show

Wyatt is living out his childhood dream, currently ranked 44th in the world and he recently wrapped up his 10th appearance at the National Western Stock Show.

“This is definitely one of my favorite events of the year," Rogers said. "I make sure to mark it on my calendar every January to come here."

When asked to explain bull riding, Wyatt called it a "dance" in which the bull is leading. Much like the riders, the bulls are some of the top athletes in the country.

“They're treated like gods," Rogers said. "I mean, they get fed before we do at night."

Ty Rinaldo is a stock contractor and he agreed with that statement.

Rinaldo raises bulls at his ranch in Larkspur and brings a few to the National Western Stock Show to compete every year.

“These bulls are amazing athletes and they have a huge heart," Rinaldo said. "I'm kind of like a dad and these are my kids. I've got to be patient and kind and loving, I've got to feed them, keep them in shape and make sure they're ready to do their job.”

Bulls typically start bucking around 2 years old and many compete until age 10 or longer. But they only "clock in" for work for a few minutes each year.

"I mean, usually a guy is going to ride them two or three or four seconds, not even eight seconds," Rinaldo explained. "They don't work very long, but they give it their all and we sure appreciate them.”

You can see the bulls and bull riders in action as the National Western Stock Show continues in Denver until Jan. 26.