You could score $37 Denver Broncos tickets Wednesday

DENVER — Broncos Country, you could score $37 tickets.

The Denver Broncos will announce their 2024 schedule on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Shortly after, the team will release a limited number of single-game tickets, with prices starting at $37.

We want to warn you, it is notoriously difficult to get Broncos tickets. The team has sold out 419 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to 1970. However, the odds could be in your favor!

Full-price tickets, ADA tickets and club tickets will be available on Wednesday. According to the team, the ticket drop includes mostly single seats. Tickets will also be limited to four per household.

All tickets will be available through Ticketmaster. For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).

If you aren't one of the lucky few on Wednesday, don't worry! The team is once again offering half-price tickets. Those will be available to the public in August.