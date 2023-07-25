Half-price Broncos tickets go on sale Tuesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Get ready, Broncos Country! You can get your hands on half-price tickets Tuesday morning.

The organization is listing 2,000 half-price tickets per game for the 2023 season. Tickets will start at $15.

Be warned, there are some rules:



There will be a limit of four tickets per household

You cannot buy half-priced tickets for multiple games.

Ticketmaster will use buyers' names and credit cards to verify compliance. Any order that exceeds the purchase limit will be canceled, according to the Broncos.

All sales are final. Cancellations, exchanges or refunds are not permitted. Half-priced tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on gameday.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here or call the Broncos Ticket Office at 720-258-3333.