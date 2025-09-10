With the Broncos stadium shakeup, what will happen to Empower Field at Mile High?

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are moving.

Burnham Yard, a former Denver railyard that predates Colorado statehood, was named as the preferred site for the team's new home for decades to come.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group announced Tuesday it would privately fund a new stadium with a "world-class retractable roof stadium anchoring a dynamic mixed-use district," aimed at reconnecting historic neighborhoods, according to the Broncos.

There's countless questions about the new stadium — but what will become of Empower Field at Mile High?

The Metropolitan Football Stadium District manages the land on which Empower Field sits. Those with the district tell Denver7 it is entirely too early to know what will become of that property. Until that time comes, games will continue to be played at Empower Field.

According to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's office, the roughly 80 acres of land for the current stadium and surrounding parking lots will revert back to city ownership after the lease ends in 2030.

A Professor of Geography at the University of Denver (DU), Andrew Goetz, is interested in what the redevelopment plans will look like for Empower Field at Mile High, and whether that will impact the plans from Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) to redevelop the dozens of acres of parking lots surrounding Ball Arena.

"Just recently, the owners of Ball Arena, where the Nuggets and the Avalanche play, purchased additional property in that area that takes it even further in the direction towards where Empower field is now," Goetz said. "I wouldn't be surprised if that development plan would extend across the river to include some of that area that is now where Empower Field is."

A source within KSE told Denver7 they are thrilled for the city and that more development in Denver is a positive for everyone.

Throughout Sun Valley, questions swirled surrounding what might happen to the land in question.

"How much traffic is it really going to bring to the neighborhood? It's going to decrease or increase traffic?" asked one Sun Valley resident, Sarah Weigel. "I want to know the future of whatever is going to happen here, like, are we getting more restaurants, more things to do, more homes? And if there are homes, is it going to be affordable housing?"

Goetz agreed that housing could be an option for the space where Empower Field at Mile High is currently.

"I think it's a great opportunity to really redevelop that site in a thoughtful way that could help address some of the issues in the city," said Goetz. "I think that this will actually enhance that area, because whatever new developments are going to go in there, they should integrate with the surrounding area in a better way."

Denver7 asked viewers to write in questions about the announcement from the Broncos. One viewer was concerned about parking.

A spokesperson with the Broncos organization said right now, they are in the initial design and site planning phases. The focus is currently on deeper community engagement and formulating a neighborhood plan, which are questions that need to be answered before planning for parking.

The retractable roof was another hot topic on Tuesday, with many Broncos fans worried it will change how games look in the winter.

The Broncos spokesperson said they understand the concerns from fans, adding that the roof will allow the organization to continue playing games that are exposed to Colorado weather.