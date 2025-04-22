Kroenke Sports and Entertainment submit redevelopment master plan for dozens of acres surrounding Ball Arena

DENVER — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment submitted its Ball Arena Redevelopment Infrastructure Master Plan on Monday to redevelop the dozens of acres of parking lots surrounding the home of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth.

In the plan, KSE said its long-term vision shows that the redevelopment site "could play a key role in uniting LoDo, Auraria Campus, The River Mile, La Alma/Lincoln Park, Jefferson Park, and beyond."

You can explore the full plan, and renderings, below.

In the project submission, the applicant said "the project consists of the development of Lot A within the Ball Arena Redevelopment site. Lot A covers approximately 3.7 acres and includes four total vertical buildings over a shared Metro District funded (and operated) underground parking garage."

The description goes on to say that the four vertical buildings "are understood to be" a hotel, performance venue and two residential buildings.

Denver7 Redevelopment rendering

On Tuesday, Denver7 spoke with Susan Powers, who lives near Ball Arena and co-chairs the Ball Arena Community Benefits Agreement Committee.

"We saw the plan a couple weeks ago, and (we're) very excited," she said.

The 105-page Ball Arena Redevelopment Master Plan gives us an inside look into what could be, which Powers said is thrilling.

"I think it's really exciting," she said. "We wanted to be directly connected to downtown, to be a part of downtown, which it already is, but to build on the strength that they bring."

While a part of the redevelopment is connecting nearby neighborhoods, in the end it will also create three new neighborhoods, according to the master plan.

Denver7 Three neighborhoods surrounding Ball Arena

Those three neighborhoods are listed below:

1. Entertainment Neighborhood includes Ball Arena and the property to the east, up to Speer

2. Central Park Neighborhood is located west of Ball Arena up to 7th Street, including Signature Park

3. Transit Neighborhood is located west of 7th Street, to the eastern boundary of the property

Jeanne Granville, who has worked in the Sun Valley neighborhood for more than a decade, said she also feels excitement for what's to come, especially after the first phase.

"I think that we're really excited, and hope that phases two and three can come on board soon after, and that will certainly be a lot of the housing, a lot of the park amenities," Granville said.

Granville told Denver7 she's especially impressed with KSE and the way in which it has moved through the process of redevelopment.

"They have really stayed on top of it and have delivered that whole process," she said.

In the past, officials have told Denver7 the entire build-out will likely take decades to complete.