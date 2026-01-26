What went wrong for Denver Broncos Sunday, what the future holds | Talk of the Town

DENVER — The Denver Broncos were beaten 10-7 by the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game. In this week's Talk of the Town, the Denver7 Sports team had a conversation about what went wrong and what the future folds for the Broncos moving forward.

"There are 21 free agents coming up for the Broncos, but they have most of their high-impact players, high-skilled players, and important players locked up (under contract)", Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. "And the Russell Wilson contract is gone. So, bye Russ, you're done. No more paying you not to play. "I think it really is only the beginning of a good run here."

"We feel so disappointed right now, but I keep coming back to the idea that this team is ahead of schedule," Denver7 Sports Reporter Rothschild said. "The goal was winning the AFC West, take another step in the playoffs, then prove you can win a playoff game. Which is all stuff that they accomplished, and then next year, you have the opportunity to even build a better team with more money,"

"I think the best is yet to come for this team," Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. "I think they got this far and this group's young, and they're only going to learn from this experience. So, I think a lot of positives to take from this experience.

