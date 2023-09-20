Vikings sign guard Dalton Risner to give their vulnerable offensive line a boost

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons.

Risner visited the Vikings for a workout during training camp. He started 62 games in four years for the Broncos.

Dalton Risner told me he has in fact signed with Vikings. Long journey. Happy to see former Wiggins High star is back in the NFL. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 18, 2023

The Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing yards and third worst in the league with an average of 2.65 yards per attempt.

Center Garrett Bradbury was sidelined by a back injury in the opener. Right guard Ed Ingram has struggled often since winning the job as a rookie last season.