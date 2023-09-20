Watch Now
Vikings sign guard Dalton Risner to give their vulnerable offensive line a boost

Ed Zurga/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Minnesota Vikings signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
Posted at 9:41 PM, Sep 19, 2023
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Denver guard Dalton Risner to try to shore up what has been a problematic position for several seasons.

Risner visited the Vikings for a workout during training camp. He started 62 games in four years for the Broncos.

The Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing yards and third worst in the league with an average of 2.65 yards per attempt.

Center Garrett Bradbury was sidelined by a back injury in the opener. Right guard Ed Ingram has struggled often since winning the job as a rookie last season.

