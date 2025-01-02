Three Denver Broncos players to start in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Three Denver Broncos players will be starting in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. have been selected for the AFC.

While Surtain and Mims have earned Pro Bowl honors before, this is Bonitto's first time. Both Surtain and Bonitto finished first in the fan vote of the Pro Bowl Games selection process, the Denver Broncos reported.

The Broncos have now had three players in the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years.

Eight other Broncos players were named as Pro Bowl Alternates — quarterback Bo Nix, safety Brandon Jones, defensive lineman Zach Allen, kicker Wil Lutz, tackle Garret Bolles, guard Quinn Meinerz, long snapper Mitch Fraboni and fullback Mike Burton.

The Pro Bowl Games will be in Orlando ,Florida on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Camping World Stadium.

For those who don't know, the Pro Bowl Games involve a variety of competitions leading up to a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.