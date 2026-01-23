These Broncos fans in Highlands Ranch are feeling confident ahead of AFC title game: Denver7 | Your Voice

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — We always want to hear your voice on Denver7 Sports, and we're hearing from lots of you in Broncos Country this week as the team gets ready for the AFC Championship game Sunday afternoon at Empower Field.

I was out in the Highlands Ranch community making a food delivery to St. Elizabeth’s Pantry at Pax Christi Church on Thursday morning, and all the wonderful volunteers there wanted to talk about the Broncos game.



Thanks to the good people at St. Mark’s for the food donation, by the way. And, if you need food, check out Pax Christi and the St. Elizabeth’s food pantry and come on by. They’re open most Fridays and you can find more information here.

So, I took out my phone and said, ‘Let's talk. Give me your voice on the AFC Championship game.’ And it appears the feelings are all good here in Broncos Country.

“I think [backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is] going to play a really good game,” pantry volunteer Bob Kraus said. “I think the coach will modify the game plan to play to Stidham’s strengths, and he'll do really well. Of course, the rest of the team will do their usual good job and come out with a close victory.”

Denver7 Lionel with Bob Kraus

“I think it's going to be close, but we're going to win,” Rich Williams said. “We have a backup quarterback that could be starting [...] pretty much anywhere. I think he's going to do great for us, and we have a defense that's fabulous.”

Denver7 Lionel with Rich Williams

“We are going to win, right?,” food pantry Jean Henry said. “The fact that our quarterback had a broken ankle means that we have a fabulous backup quarterback, and we are going to win.”



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

Denver7 Lionel with Jean Henry

If you want your voice heard on the Broncos or on other Colorado sports – or you want to connect with Lionel about the St. Elizabeth’s food pantry – shoot me an email below.