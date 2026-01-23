Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

These Broncos fans in Highlands Ranch are feeling confident ahead of AFC title game: Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu was out in the Highlands Ranch community making a food delivery to a local church, and all the volunteers there wanted to talk about the Broncos. Here's what they had to say.
Posted
and last updated
Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu was out in the Highlands Ranch community making a food delivery to St. Elizabeth’s Pantry at Pax Christi Church on Thursday morning, and all the wonderful volunteers at the church wanted to talk about the Broncos game. Here's what they had to say.
These Broncos fans in Highlands Ranch are feeling confident ahead of AFC title game: Denver7 | Your Voice
lionel food pantry yv.jpg

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — We always want to hear your voice on Denver7 Sports, and we're hearing from lots of you in Broncos Country this week as the team gets ready for the AFC Championship game Sunday afternoon at Empower Field.

I was out in the Highlands Ranch community making a food delivery to St. Elizabeth’s Pantry at Pax Christi Church on Thursday morning, and all the wonderful volunteers there wanted to talk about the Broncos game.

So, I took out my phone and said, ‘Let's talk. Give me your voice on the AFC Championship game.’ And it appears the feelings are all good here in Broncos Country.

“I think [backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is] going to play a really good game,” pantry volunteer Bob Kraus said. “I think the coach will modify the game plan to play to Stidham’s strengths, and he'll do really well. Of course, the rest of the team will do their usual good job and come out with a close victory.”

lionel-bob-kraus
Lionel with Bob Kraus

“I think it's going to be close, but we're going to win,” Rich Williams said. “We have a backup quarterback that could be starting [...] pretty much anywhere. I think he's going to do great for us, and we have a defense that's fabulous.”

lionel-rich-williams
Lionel with Rich Williams

“We are going to win, right?,” food pantry Jean Henry said. “The fact that our quarterback had a broken ankle means that we have a fabulous backup quarterback, and we are going to win.”

lionel jean henry.jpg
Lionel with Jean Henry

If you want your voice heard on the Broncos or on other Colorado sports – or you want to connect with Lionel about the St. Elizabeth’s food pantry – shoot me an email below.

lionel bienvenu.png
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Lionel Bienvenu
Have a sports story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with Denver7 sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.