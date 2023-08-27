Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

The Broncos made some pretty unique uniform history in their preseason finale

Come for the explosive Jarrett Stidham-led offense, stay for the uniform-related history.
Tuesday, the team unveiled its new alternate "snowcapped" white helmets with the classic D logo featured from 1968-1996. It pays homage to Colorado's "towering snowcapped mountain ranges" and represents the first all-white shell in team history.
Rams Broncos Football
Posted at 8:48 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 23:36:56-04

DENVER — Come for the explosive Jarrett Stidham-led offense, stay for the uniform-related history.

Saturday night’s preseason finale was a rather unique sight for Broncos fans – not just because the team jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead, but because of the Broncos’ uniform color.

It was the first time in nearly 20 years that the Broncos wore white uniforms in a home game – preseason, regular season or postseason.

Rams Broncos Football

Broncos

They Went To Jarrett. Broncos' Stidham stars in preseason finale

Troy Renck
9:27 PM, Aug 26, 2023

The NBC broadcast crew pointed out the jersey anomaly, via the Broncos’ media relations team, early in the second quarter just before a Tony Jones rushing touchdown that put Denver up 24-0.

According to Denver Sports, the last time the Broncos wore white at home was on Nov. 16, 2003 against the San Diego Chargers, a game Denver won 37-8.

The Broncos were set to break the no-white-at-home streak in Week 2 vs. Washington, according to the uniform schedule the team put out earlier this week.

The Broncos will also wear the first all-white helmet in team history this season. Their new “snowcapped” alternate helmet will make two appearances with the orange "color rush" uniform: Week 5 vs. the New York Jets and Week 16 vs. the New England Patriots.

Broncos unveil 'snowcapped' alternate helmet for 2023 season

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018