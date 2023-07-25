Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

See the Broncos' new 'snowcapped' 2023 alternate helmet

Team can wear the helmet for up to two games with color rush jerseys
Broncos Snowcapped shell.jpg
Courtesy Denver Broncos
The Broncos revealed their altnernate helmet on Tuesday, paying homage to the old classic logo and Colorado's snowcapped mountain ranges.
Broncos Snowcapped shell.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:33:08-04

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos feature a new coach. And they will have a new look this season.

Tuesday, the team unveiled its new alternate "snowcapped" white helmets with the classic D logo featured from 1968-1996. It pays homage to Colorado's "towering snowcapped mountain ranges" and represents the first all-white shell in team history.

Per the team, the Broncos new helmet will be on display Saturday during Denver’s Back Together Weekend and during practice on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The NFL adjusted its rules two years ago to allow franchises to use a second helmet in a different color than its primary shell. The team can use it for up to two games under new boss Sean Payton.

However, the alternate helmet must be worn with the Broncos' color rush uniform, the neon orange worn in the past for Thursday night games.

Broncos president Damani Leech discussed the possibility of introducing the new helmet in March at the NFL owners meetings. The topic of changing the helmet and uniform permanently has been an ongoing discussion with fans, and heated up when the Walton-Penner ownership group took over last August.

The Broncos are one of five teams to unveil alternate helmets this season, including the Lions and Seahawks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018