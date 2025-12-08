Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk of the Town: Broncos stay atop the AFC with 10th straight win

The Denver7 Sports team discusses the Broncos 24-17 win over the Raiders
The Broncos’ 10th straight victory looked different from their usual thrillers. Denver never trailed in a 24–17 win over the Raiders, controlling the game from start to finish.
DENVER — The Broncos’ 10th straight victory looked different from their usual thrillers. Denver never trailed in a 24–17 win over the Raiders, controlling the game from start to finish.

“It kind of felt like we were expected to win,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “Maybe we’re a little spoiled.”

RJ Harvey powered a 152-yard rushing effort, while Bo Nix completed 31 of 38 passes and connected with 11 different receivers.

“This game was boring in the best way,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “They finally cruised instead of needing late-game drama.”

Denver’s defense added four sacks and held Las Vegas to just 40 rushing yards, the kind of outing expected from a team now 11–2 and holding the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

“When you beat a bad team the way the Broncos did today, you just say, ‘We did good. Let’s move on,’” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said.

With three of their final four games at home, the Broncos look to maintain that top seed as they prepare for a tougher test next week against the Green Bay Packers (9-3-1).

