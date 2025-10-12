Talk of the Town: Broncos defense carries team past Jets in London

DENVER — The Broncos leaned heavily on their defense Sunday, pulling off a gritty win over the Jets to improve to 4-2 on the season, and it's undoubtedly the Talk of the Town.

“All’s well that ends well,” said Lionel Bienvenu. “If defense wins championships, then this team will be in the mix at the end of the season.”

Denver’s defense dominated with nine sacks and 11 quarterback hits, while the offense sputtered through penalties and inconsistent play.

“The defense really couldn’t have done any more today; they were phenomenal,” said Bradey King. “The offense had flashes, but then disappeared for quarters at a time.”

Tight end Evan Ingram led all receivers with five catches for 42 yards and was a rare offensive bright spot.

Head coach Sean Payton acknowledged the win wasn’t pretty, saying, “It doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing.”

Next up: the Broncos return home to face a red-hot Giants team led by rookies Ken Scadabo and Jaxson Dart. It’s a quick turnaround, with no bye after the London trip, but Denver has a chance to build serious momentum.

“The Giants have been fun, which you don’t usually say about them,” Bienvenu said. “It’s going to be a game to watch.”

