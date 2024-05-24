Sean Payton praises all 3 quarterbacks competing for Broncos starting job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton says no one should read too much into rookie Bo Nix working with the starting offense as the Denver Broncos closed out their first week of offseason work.

Payton says Jarrett Stidham also worked with the starters and so did Zach Wilson. The Broncos jettisoned Russell Wilson in the offseason and that left Stidham as the incumbent. He started the final two games last season.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets and then drafted Bo Nix out of Oregon with the 12th overall pick in the draft.