Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Sean Payton praises all 3 quarterbacks competing for Broncos starting job

The competition for the starting quarterback spot began (again) for the Denver Broncos.
Broncos Football
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 23:40:34-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton says no one should read too much into rookie Bo Nix working with the starting offense as the Denver Broncos closed out their first week of offseason work.

Payton says Jarrett Stidham also worked with the starters and so did Zach Wilson. The Broncos jettisoned Russell Wilson in the offseason and that left Stidham as the incumbent. He started the final two games last season.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets and then drafted Bo Nix out of Oregon with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018