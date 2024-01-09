Sean Payton, Broncos front office address Russell Wilson contract dispute, QB's future with team

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton dodged the question Tuesday about whether the front office threatened to bench quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this season during contract renegotiations.

“We made a good-faith effort to adjust the contract,” Paton said. “We felt we handled it professionally and in the best interest of the Broncos.”

CEO Greg Penner said the conversation was handled in a “constructive” way.

Wilson was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two regular season games. He said after that news broke that the team had said during the bye week in Week 9 it would bench Wilson if he didn’t change a $37 million injury guarantee in his deal.

The league and its players’ association got involved in the negotiations, Wilson said.

Paton said he alone handled the negotiations and that head coach Sean Payton was unaware that the team had approached the quarterback. The decision to demote Wilson was “a football decision,” he said.

Even with the apparent tension surrounding Wilson’s contract, Broncos leadership didn’t rule out his return under center in 2024 during the final news conference of the season Tuesday. Paton said “the door is open” for a return and that Wilson is open to being the team’s quarterback next season.

“It hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are [with Wilson],” said Sean Payton, who said the possibility of a return was still on the table after a 30-minute meeting with Wilson on Monday. “Otherwise, it would have been like, ‘Hey, goodbye.’ [...] We'll look at all the scenarios and try to do what's best for the Broncos.”

The most likely conclusion to Wilson’s story is that the team cuts him this offseason. His contract is not really tradeable, and Wilson has a no-trade clause, so he can veto any deal to facilitate becoming a free agent. The Broncos can absorb an $85 million cap hit spread out over two seasons — $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025 — if he’s released.

Paton called that number, which would be the largest sum of dead money in league history, “extreme” but that the team will have “flexibility either way” in regards to the Wilson decision.

Payton pointed out that several teams in this year’s NFL playoffs had some of the smallest sums of dead money – guaranteed money owed to a player that hasn’t been paid – against the salary cap. According to Over The Cap, six playoff teams (Buccaneers, Steelers, Chiefs, Bills, Rams and Ravens) are in the bottom eight in the NFL in that category.

For what it’s worth, the Cleveland Browns, who own the AFC’s No. 5 seed, had the second-highest dead money total.

“But that's part of the puzzle,” Payton said. “It's year to year and the fortunes can quickly change or quickly go the other way. And so it's a new puzzle every year. [I] haven't done this in a while, so we begin [examining the salary cap] really in earnest this week.”

Penner added that any decision with Wilson will come down to one thing: Winning.

"The financial part of it is a significant component in terms of how it plays out," he said, "but that's not what will drive the decision. The decision will be driven by what's in the best interest of this football team winning games."