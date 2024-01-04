Here's the simple solution to the Broncos' quarterback problem | Opinion

The Broncos’ quarterback situation is a mess.

The team faces a historic $85 million in dead money if they release Russell Wilson, who signed a $245 million contract two offseasons ago.

Wilson, whose contract and age make him a less-than-desirable trade asset, has a no-trade clause in his contract which means he can veto any deal should the Broncos find a willing partner.

And, Wilson’s claim that the Broncos threatened to bench him if he didn’t adjust an injury guarantee in his contract earlier this season – an allegation that has the team in to water with the NFL Players’ Association – makes a Wilson return under center unlikely at best.

Even if he did, it would be with an 11-19 record as the Broncos’ quarterback to his name.

But Denver7 sports anchor and reporter says he Nick Rothschild has a solution to this complex problem, and you can lay eyes on that solution in college football’s biggest game Jan. 8.

Here’s what Nick had to say:

Much like six years ago when I was very bullish on the Broncos drafting Lamar Jackson with the fifth overall pick, I believe Denver can get back on the winning track by finding a way to land Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. come April.



Penix set the college football world aflame this season, probably should have won the Heisman, and now he has Washington in position to win a national championship.



He's dynamic, fearless, and relentlessly accurate.



But the one major red flag here is his injury history. Two ACL surgeries on the same knee and a season-ending injury in each shoulder. The medical history is troubling. But I believe the mental toughness displayed by Penix to push through all of that speaks louder than MRIs.



“I've been through a lot, you know, but obviously, everything I've been through, I wouldn't change it for anything,” Penix said in a recent interview. “I feel like it all shaped me into the man and the person, the player I am today. So, it's been a lot, but it just makes the wins and everything that we've accomplished so far much more exciting.”



“I'm just soaking in the moment and super blessed. And obviously I’ve got to thank God for everything.”

To add to Nick's thoughts: If you want a team-oriented guy, look no further than the Washington star.

Take a look at this photo of Penix from the Heisman Trophy presentation in December. Printed on the inside of his slick, purple velvet suit were the names of his Huskies teammates who helped him to a more than 4,600 passing yards and 35 touchdowns through the air en route to an undefeated season, a Pac-12 championship and a trip to the natty.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist, shows the inside of his jacket with his teammates' names at the end of a news conference before the award ceremony Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

So, how realistic is the idea of Penix in a Broncos uniform? It also depends on where the Broncos fall in the draft order.

Denver currently sits at No. 14 in the draft, according to Tankathon. A win in the meaningless season finale could drop them a few spots, while a loss to the middling Raiders – who sit ahead of them in the draft order ahead of the Week 18 clash – could bump them up a few slots.

As it stands now, the jury is still out on where Penix might be selected. A recent mock draft by CBS Sports has the southpaw going 12th overall, two picks ahead of the Broncos. Others, like those done by Tankathon and Sports Illustrated, have Penix going at No. 9 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Some, like Yahoo! Sports, though, don't even have Penix in the first round.

CBS Sports has the Broncos taking Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 14 after missing out on Penix. Bleacher Report also projects Nix to Denver via a trade to the No. 10 spot. Tankathon has Denver pairing cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with fellow Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II. SI has the Broncos taking Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Penix and the Washington Huskies take on the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP national title game on Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. MST.