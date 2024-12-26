Round 2 of Patrick Surtain vs. Ja'Marr Chase headlines the Broncos-Bengals matchup Saturday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If anybody can slow down Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, it's Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

He did it before when both were rookies in 2021 and Surtain held Chase to a single catch for 3 yards on four targets on a day Joe Burrow threw for just 157 yards.

Surtain and Denver's defense gets some help this weekend with the expected return of second-year cornerback Riley Moss, who has been out for a month with a sprained MCL.

Moss's return to the lineup would allow defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to go back to playing primarily man coverage instead of zone, meaning Surtain could stick to Chase (108 catches for 1,510 yards and 16 TDs) while Moss defends Tee Higgins (58 receptions for 727 yards and seven TDs).

Watch the Broncos take on the Bengals in a game with playoff implications on Saturday, Dec. 28 on Denver7.