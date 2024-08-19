Rookie Bo Nix strengthens his bid for the Broncos' starting QB job in a 27-2 win over the Packers

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix led Denver on scoring drives on both of his possessions on Sunday when the Broncos beat Green Bay 27-2.

The Packers sat 31 players including all of their regular starters.

Nix threw a touchdown pass to Tim Patrick and would have had another one had he not stepped over the line of scrimmage while firing a 14-yard pass to Javonte Williams.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Nix with Denver ahead 10-0 in the second quarter and ran for a 9-yard TD that made it 17-0 at halftime.