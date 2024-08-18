Broncos games are back, bringing life and money to Denver businesses

DENVER — Football season is back as the Denver Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2 of the preseason. And the more people head to the game, the more money is spent at area businesses.

For hostesses Sadie Fiser and Jaymi Serna, Sundays are always bustling at the Delectable Egg on Market Street in Denver, but nothing beats the energy of a Bronco's game-day crowd.

"People are excited for the game. They come here, they get their breakfast before, get their belly full, and then they go to the game, and they have a great time," Fiser said.

Empower Field is just minutes away from the popular breakfast spot, and when the more than 76,000-seat stadium is full, so are seats in and around Denver.

"As far as economics, I think that everything kind of goes up just a little bit. As far as tips, the servers get a lot of tips," Serna said.

For the workers, they said it's about more than the money they're making. It's about the game day environment and atmosphere they get to help make and be a part of.

"We always try to come festive, supportive of our teams and everything," Fiser said. "You can definitely tell we do get busier, and it's great for us because it helps us at the end of the day, and then everybody's always super nice, and they're always appreciative, or if we see somebody with the same jersey, we always acknowledge it and make that conversation with our customers."