Payton praises running back Javonte Williams as Broncos hit field for first time at training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Three things stood out Wednesday when the Denver Broncos hit the field for the first time at training camp.

Receiver Courtland Sutton was on hand. He's been angling for a new contract and floated the possibility of sitting out if he didn't get one. No adjustments have been made to his contract, which calls for him to make $13 million in 2024.

Also on hand were tight end Greg Dulcich and a trimmed-down Javonte Williams, who showed the kind of burst he had before blowing out a knee in 2023.

Dulcich missed 15 games last year with hamstring injuries.