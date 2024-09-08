Nix rushes for first NFL score but throws two interceptions as Broncos lose in his debut, 26-20

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix scored his first NFL touchdown – but also threw two interceptions – in his debut Sunday in Seattle as Denver lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20.

Nix completed 26 of 42 passes for a pedestrian 138 yards. He scrambled for a four-yard score with just over two minutes to play.

Seattle's Kenneth Walker III rushed for 84 of his 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the Seahawks overcame a mistake-filled first half.

Denver led at halftime, 13-9, thanks in part to a rare pair of safeties on the defensive end – the first team to accomplish the feat in a season opener in more than 60 years.

The Seahawks took over in the second half, though, behind Walker's 23-yard rushing touchdown and a 30-yard passing touchdown from Geno Smith to Zach Charbonnet.

This story will be updated.