Watch Now
Denver7 SportsBroncos

Actions

Nix rushes for first NFL score but throws two interceptions as Broncos lose in his debut, 26-20

Broncos Seahawks Football
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Broncos Seahawks Football
Posted
and last updated

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix scored his first NFL touchdown – but also threw two interceptions – in his debut Sunday in Seattle as Denver lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20.

Nix completed 26 of 42 passes for a pedestrian 138 yards. He scrambled for a four-yard score with just over two minutes to play.

Seattle's Kenneth Walker III rushed for 84 of his 103 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the Seahawks overcame a mistake-filled first half.

Denver led at halftime, 13-9, thanks in part to a rare pair of safeties on the defensive end – the first team to accomplish the feat in a season opener in more than 60 years.

The Seahawks took over in the second half, though, behind Walker's 23-yard rushing touchdown and a 30-yard passing touchdown from Geno Smith to Zach Charbonnet.

Broncos Seahawks Football

Broncos

Broncos celebrate safety dance in first half with safeties against Seahawks

The Associated Press

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos