Broncos celebrate the safety dance in the first half with pair of safeties against the Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Denver Broncos scored twice on safeties in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, becoming just the second team since at least 1960 to score on two safeties in a season opener. Both safeties came in the second quarter. The first happened when Seattle’s Anthony Bradford was penalized for holding in the end zone. Later in the quarter, Seattle again started at the 1 following a punt and Zach Charbonnet was unable to escape the end zone on a run play. The only other team since 1960 with two safeties in an opener was the New Orleans Saints against Cleveland in Week 1 in 1987.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 8, 9am