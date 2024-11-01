Watch Now
Mike Haffner, former Broncos player, Denver7 sportscaster passes away at age 82

Haffner also co-hosted the John Elway show on Denver7 back in 1988.
DENVER – Former Broncos wide receiver and longtime Denver7 sportscaster Mike Haffner has passed away at age 82.

The Broncos shared the news on social media Thursday evening.

“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Broncos WR Mike Haffner (1968-70). Following his career, "Haff" returned to Denver as a local television sportscaster for KMGH-7,” wrote the team on X.

Haffner also co-hosted the John Elway show on Denver7 back in 1988. Below is a photo from Denver7's archives showing Haffner pictured left next to John Elway, who joined Gary Cruz as co-hosts.

mike hafner broncos.jpg
Mike Haffner pictured left

