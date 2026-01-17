'Looking forward to revenge': Broncos fans pack Empower Field for first home playoff game in decade

DENVER — Saturday is a pivotal day in the Mile High City as the Broncos take on the Bills once again, this time at Empower Field for Denver's first home playoff game in a decade—a chance for redemption and revenge.

Fans, whether from out of state or Colorado, gathered to support the top-seeded Broncos at Empower Field early Saturday morning.

One such fan, Jonathan Martinez, made the six-and-a-half-hour drive from New Mexico to cheer on the Broncos.

“We've been coming here for years,” he exclaimed. “I was born in Denver. I live in New Mexico now, but I come up here with my cousin and my friends. We always set up a tailgate, cook, make extra food, give it to everybody around us, and just have a great time enjoying the Broncos."

Another devoted attendee, Timothy Lawrence, a season ticket holder who has been to every home game, drove in from Nebraska.

“I parked out here about eight o'clock last night. I'm staying at the hotel right at the top of the hill,” said Lawrence.

Amid the electrifying energy and cheers Saturday morning, a theme was clear among fans: revenge. Last year in Buffalo, the Bills defeated the Broncos 31-7 in the playoffs.

“People say that, can you say revenge if it was a blowout last year? And I think you can, because the Broncos went out there. They didn't put together a very good game, but now they have the chance here to come back and really show that they've grown a lot over the last year,” said Kevin Dandino, another Broncos fan. “Broncos Country has waited so long for not just a really solid chance in the playoffs, but to be playing in the playoffs here in Denver."

Travis King, decked out in Broncos gear, echoed the day’s rallying cry: “We know Buffalo is good, but I'm looking forward to some revenge today.”

And King’s task for Broncos fans at Empower Field:

“I need at every down, for Broncos Country to be on their feet. Get loud, and let's make it hard for Josh Allen here, and let's make it hard on that Bill's offense. That's the key to the victory," said King. “Broncos Country is going to show out and show up, and we're going to get loud, just like Payton said in the huddle."

Meanwhile, Denver7 also met some Bills fans early Saturday, who attended last year’s game in Buffalo.

“We're wearing the same exact things we wore to that game, just to ensure that we'll get another W. Go Bills! We're pumped!" said Robyn Kraft.

No matter Saturday’s outcome, however, fans say their loyalty to Broncos Country will remain.

“Win, lose, tie. Doesn't matter. I'm going to bleed orange and blue,” said Dandino.

Kickoff for the big game is at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at Empower Field.