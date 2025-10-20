Listen to Broncos fans sort their feelings after Sunday’s crazy comeback win

DENVER – From turning off the television in disgust to wanting to throw it out the window after an improbable comeback win, Denver Broncos fans were still reeling with their feelings towards Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Broncos Country dialed into Denver7’s Voicemail hotline with plenty to say after the team scored all 33 points in the fourth quarter to win 33-32.

Here's a sampling of some of your voice shared to our inbox

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

What the heck?

"This is Cleo, calling from Denver, so upset with the game yesterday and they were losing, and my sister was visiting me... and we shut the TV off because we were so disappointed that last quarter that Broncos were getting their butt kicked.

And then we just heard then we should turn the TV off. And then we got on Facebook or somewhere, and they should the Broncos win. And I was like, What the heck?

Jack Dempsey/AP Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

'Stop doing this to us'

"Well, for anybody that bought tickets or has season tickets, I hope none of them left at halftime. And please, Bo Nix, you got to stop doing this to us. We old people in our 70s cannot handle this kind of stress. But what a game. Bye."

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after recovering his own fumble next to New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

'I thought a ghost was talking to me...'

"Janet from centennial. I was so disgusted, I walked out in the last few minutes to see Ghosts in the Garden Well, I came back, went to bed. In the middle of the night, I decided to check to see how bad it was — and I thought a ghost was talking to me — I couldn't believe my eyes. What was all that?"

Jack Dempsey/AP A fan holds up a sign for former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Broncos and the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

'God bless the memory of D.T.'

Hi, I'm (Barb) calling from Texas, and I'm a Bronco fan from the 60s, and wow, that's all I can say. Wow, well, I could say more, but that's what keeps coming out. Wow. Congratulations, Broncos and God bless the memory of D.T. Thank you.

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after scoring against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

'I want a copy of the whole game!'

John M., Colorado Springs, one of the greatest comeback games ever. I want a copy of the whole game. How does one buy a whole game? Let me know please!

Jack Dempsey/AP Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

'Need a head coach'

"Yes, my name is Mary Smith. I'm just going to let you know that the Denver Broncos need a head coach".

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

'Giving us a heart attack'

"That was also awesome, Denver! Denver defense and offense came together 33 points in the fourth quarter. It'd be nice if you scored the first half and quit giving us a heart attack. Way to go, Denver... This is Carl bye-bye!'

