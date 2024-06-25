Here’s when the Broncos are holding their first training camp practice open to fans in 2024

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have announced three key dates – including the first training camp practice open to fans – ahead of the release of their full training camp slate.

Fans can see the Broncos in action on Friday, July 26 at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit in Centennial – the same facility formerly sponsored by UCHealth then Centura Health. Practice starts at 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 27 marks “Back Together Weekend,” a league-wide celebration of football’s return that the team says will feature “a number of activations for fans.”

The Broncos also announced a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16, two days before the two clubs square off in a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The open practices announced Tuesday are part of a total of 16 the team will host this year – four more than last year. Each practice begins at 10 a.m. and tickets will be required for entry.

A full schedule will be released Wednesday.

In November, the Broncos announced a $175 million expansion to the practice facility. Construction was pushed back to after training camp, according to The Denver Post, meaning fans will once again be able to watch practices from the grassy berm area on the west side of the practice fields.