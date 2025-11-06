Here’s how YouTube TV users can still watch Broncos-Raiders on Denver7 during the platform’s Disney dispute

YouTube TV subscribers won’t be able to watch the Denver Broncos’ Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Denver7 Thursday since the platform pulled ABC and ESPN after failing to reach a distribution agreement with Disney.

Denver7 is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Neither the station nor the parent company is involved in the dispute with YouTube TV.

If you’re a YouTube TV user hoping to watch the game on Denver7, you have a few options to still watch as the Broncos try to push their winning streak to seven games.

Denver7 can be accessed over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Xfinity.

To watch with an antenna – which can be purchased at many electronics stores or on Amazon – one with VHF capabilities is recommended. Denver7 operates on a VHF frequency, although a strong signal may still be accessible on a UHF-only antenna.

To tune into Denver7, connect the antenna to your TV and perform a channel scan from your TV's settings menu. This will find all available channels broadcast in your area. If you have issues and need to fine-tune, try repositioning the antenna or performing a manual rescan to find the strongest signal.

To rescan for Denver7 on your TV, go to your TV's menu, find the "Setup" or "Settings" option, select "Channels" or "Antenna," and then choose "Auto-Scan," "Scan Channels," or a similar option to start the process.

Fubo is a streaming service that carries ABC programming and has plans starting at $55 per month (and offers free trials for new users).

You can, of course, also head to a friend's house or a sports bar that's carrying the game.

Denver7 will air an hour-long edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. leading up to kickoff, and will be back on the air after the game is over to break down the key moments and deliver more stories that matter to our Colorado communities.