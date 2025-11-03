Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broncos aim for 7th straight win Thursday night vs. Raiders: Watch the game on Denver7

Denver7 will air a special hour-long, pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. with live coverage from Empower Field at Mile High.
The Denver Broncos have a chance to win a seventh consecutive contest Thursday night in a division tilt against the rival Las Vegas Raiders, and you can watch the game on Denver7.
Denver left Week 9 atop the AFC West and tied for the NFL’s best record at 7-2 – the same 9-game start to a season it had in 2015, when it went on to win Super Bowl 50. Las Vegas failed to convert a game-winning two-point try in overtime Sunday, losing to Jacksonville and falling to 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.

Denver7 will air a special hour-long, pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. with live coverage from Empower Field at Mile High. The station will air a 30-minute 4 p.m. newscast with ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir shifting up to 4:30 p.m.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Denver7 News will be back on the air right after the game with a postgame newscast featuring game highlights and more news stories that matter to our Colorado communities.

Thursday’s rivalry matchup will feature the league’s third-ranked yardage defense in the Broncos going up against its third-worst yardage offense in the Raiders. On the other side of the ball, Denver’s 13th-ranked offense – with a propensity to get hot when it counts – goes up against Las Vegas’s 19th ranked defense.

