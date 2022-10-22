From Let's Ride to Let it Ryp: Russell Wilson out vs. Jets, Rypien to start

ENGLEWOOD — From Let's Ride! to Let it Ryp!

The Broncos ruled out quarterback Russell Wilson for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, announcing it on social media. Brett Rypien moves into a starting role after splitting reps with Wilson this week. Rypien is 1-0 as a starter, defeating the Jets 37-28 on Oct. 1, 2020.

Wilson was limited in practice after hurting his leg in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' loss — their third straight — to the Chargers on Monday night. With a short week to prepare, Wilson's leg did not heal sufficiently. Wilson told Denver7 on Friday he was doing everything to play, calling it his plan. In the end, he ran out of time. It was leaning in this direction after general manager George Paton talked with Wilson after Friday's practice.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated on Friday that Wilson needed to be able to "protect himself," and it was decided he wasn't ready.

This is the first time in Wilson's 11-year career that he has missed a game with a week-to-week injury. He was sidelined three games last season with a broken finger on his throwing hand that required surgery, the only time he has missed action in the NFL.

It has been a forgettable start to Wilson's career in Denver. He remains on pace for career lows in touchdowns (14) and completion percentage (58.6), while getting sacked 20 times. Wilson has also been dealing with a shoulder lat injury, sustained in the second quarter against the Raiders. He completed five of his final 18 passes against the Chargers.

Rypien prepared all week like he was starting, telling Denver7 that it's the mindset you have to have as a backup.

"I have been taking more reps in practice. You have to approach it like you are getting in the game. You've seen it around the league, there's been a lot of guys hurt, and it's only Week 6," Rypien said. "You have to be ready."

Rypien showed comfort in coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense in training camp. He rallied to win the backup job from Josh Johnson with strong performances against Buffalo and Minnesota. The former Boise State star completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his previous start against the Jets.

He takes over in the Broncos' latest must-win game. The Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling out of contention, in large part because they rank last in scoring.