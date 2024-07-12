Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons continues to impact Denver community

Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons hosted his inaugural Justin Simmons Foundation Golf Classic on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton. The proceeds from the event went to an organization that's close to his heart.

"It's just such a blessing to be out here on a Thursday afternoon and raising money and supporting the Boys & Girls Club," Simmons said.

It's been four months since the Broncos released Simmons and, to the surprise of many, he's still a free agent.

“We're just playing the long game here. I think ultimately we're going to end up where we're wanted and where we're valued," Simmons explained. "I've always said from the jump that I want to play for a contender, and I feel like I can be the missing piece for a lot of teams to get them over the hump.”

The two-time Pro Bowl safety spent eight seasons in Denver where he recorded 30 interceptions — the most of any NFL player over that span.

Despite the uncertainty of his future, Simmons said he feels more confident than ever heading into the next chapter of his career.

"I think once you hit a certain age, a lot of people start writing you off. And it just motivates me," the 30-year-old said. "I think there's just a new hunger and thirst you get when you go to a new place because you just need to prove yourself all over again."