Broncos GM George Paton says he believes in Hackett, Wilson

LONDON — His team mired in a four-game losing streak and falling out of contention, Broncos general manager George Paton expressed confidence in embattled coach Nathaniel Hackett and franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Paton recognizes the the criticism surrounding Hackett after the Broncos' difficulties in prime time games. Hackett has been panned for decisions, game management and the dormant offense, which ranks last in scoring.

"I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100 percent. He's been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented," Paton said when I asked him about Hackett. "We have had four prime time games, so he's had to learn in front of the world. He's kept the team together. They are connected. He's kept our building together. And I appreciate how he's gone through this."

Paton made no excuses for injuries or the issues offensively. While recognizing the newness would prevent the Broncos from being a "well-oiled machine," the attack has to improve. It starts with Hackett, the play-caller, but more specifically Wilson. He's on pace for career-lows in touchdowns (14) and completion percentage (58.6).

I asked Paton if he was worried that Wilson, who turns 34 in November, was entering a decline.

"I am not concerned. We are in it for the long haul with Russ, not just the first seven games," Paton said. "We believe in Russ. I believe in Russ. We just need to play better on offense, the timing the rhythm. We need an identity. We really don't have an identity with offense. I think that comes with time. And hopefully it comes soon."

Paton gave Wilson a five-year, $245 million extension in August. It was believed that Wilson waiving his no-trade clause to come Denver came with assurances of a new deal. He had all the leverage, of course. Paton was asked if he should have waited.

"We wanted to get ahead of the contract cycle. We had seen how Russ was in the offseason and training camp and we felt really good about Russ. We feel really good about Russ," Paton said. "We didn’t want a lot of distraction during the season. We feel really good about it. I feel good about that deal. I feel like it will hold up. I feel good about it."

Asked about his goals for the second half, Paton said the team needs to learn how to win and show growth.

