Falcons and former Broncos safety Justin Simmons agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons has agreed on an $8 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move.

Simmons is the second major addition the Falcons have made to bolster their defense in two days. The team acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from New England for a third-round pick.

The 30-year-old Simmons spent his first eight seasons in Denver. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023 and was a second-team AP All-Pro four times in the past five years.