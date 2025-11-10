DENVER — In this week's Denver7 Talk of the Town, Lionel Bienvenu, Nick Rothschild and Bradey King broke down a packed Denver sports scene this week. The spotlight is on the AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Empower Field.

At 8-2, the Broncos hold a 2.5-game lead over Kansas City (5-4) and could extend that to 3.5 with a win.

“Every year, the AFC West runs through Kansas City,” Bienvenu said. “You’ve got to beat the Chiefs, nobody ever does it. Until this year.”

The Broncos will come off extra rest for the matchup, and Rothschild said the timing “sets up perfectly” for Denver. Still, he and King agreed the key will be pressuring Patrick Mahomes and finally getting the offense rolling early.

Denver’s triple threat: Broncos, Avs and Nuggets dominate Talk of the Town

Denver’s defense ranks among the league’s top 10, but the offense remains inconsistent.

“For once, I’d like the offense to put the team on their back a little bit,” King said.

Beyond football, Denver’s other teams are thriving. The Avalanche lead the NHL with 23 points and are early Stanley Cup favorites, while the Nuggets sit at 7-2 and remain unbeaten at home behind another stellar start from Nikola Jokić.

King said she’s “most excited” about the Nuggets, citing their depth and Jokić’s continued dominance. Bienvenu, meanwhile, picked the Avalanche to win it all, pointing to captain Gabriel Landeskog’s fiery return and the team’s loaded roster.

Rothschild gave a nod to the Broncos, saying, “This is the year anybody can beat anybody. The Broncos have as good a shot as anyone.”

With all three teams contending, Denver fans have plenty to cheer for and plenty to talk about.