Denver7 Sports' Bradey King crowned 'Chomped' champion in Broncos' first culinary competition

DENVER — It’s game week in the Mile High City, which means the Denver Broncos are back, and so are the tailgate taste buds.

Ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, Denver7 Sports reporter Bradey King stopped by Empower Field at Mile High to check out some of the new food items fans can enjoy this season. Among the highlights: the debut of the Atwater Grill, a new stadium spot named after Broncos legend and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater. The grill features a lineup of burgers, which is Atwater’s personal favorite.

Just steps away, a new mural honoring No. 27 adds a nice visual tribute to one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

Denver7 Sports

But the main event of the morning wasn’t just sampling the food; it was making it.

King competed in the first annual Broncos Chomped Competition, going head-to-head with three other Denver media members to craft the ultimate stadium hot dog in just five minutes. Spoiler alert: she won.

Denver7

The Nix Six is a bratwurst on a classic bun, stacked high with six Super Bowl-worthy toppings. Creative? Check. Tasty? Absolutely. Presentation? Perfect.

The judges included a panel of local chefs and Atwater himself, who crowned The Nix Six as the winner. The best part? Fans can try it for themselves starting Week 4, when the Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals. It will also be available in the press box.

Week 1 is off to a winning start here in Broncos Country.