DENVER — On Sunday, Broncos fans learned the news that legendary team captain Tom Jackson passed away at the age of 75.

Jackson was viewed as the heart and soul of the Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense. Retiring in 1986, Jackson was not done with football or Broncos Country.

Jackson joined ESPN in 1987 and would continuously come back to the Mile High City to cheer on the team and be a part of the community.

Before Sunday's Broncos game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver7's Tyler Melito spoke with fans about how they are remembering Jackson.

For many fans, the loss landed hard, made all the more poignant by the matchup on the field.

"It's actually really sad because we just talked to him a year ago about it, and he would, he was talking here about the Raiders game last year, and to die on, we're playing against the Raiders this time," Leonard Salazar said.

For some, their connection to Jackson came through family, passed down across generations of fans.

"I never watched him play live. My dad would show me replays," Lenny Salazar said.

Jackson's fierce rivalry with the Raiders became part of his legend — a feeling fans say never faded.

"He never liked the Raiders and last year, we came by our tailgate, and his last words to us were 'F the Raiders,'" Lenny said.

Mike Principato, who wore a Tom Jackson jersey to Sunday's game, recalled the intensity of that rivalry from his childhood in the stands.

"I knew how much he hated the Raiders because back in the day, the old stadium in the South stands. My dad knew a buddy that had an RV, and he used to park there before the games and stuff. And the Raider game, the players used to park back there too. Well, Larry Evans, one of the linebackers, and Tom Jackson were sitting in the back of Larry Evans' pickup truck. They were eating fried chicken, throwing the bones in the back, waiting for the Raider bus to come. And then, as soon as the Raider bus come, they both jumped out of the back of the truck. And I'm watching all this as a kid, and they're all, 'Hey, fat man!' They're yelling at John Madden, 'Hey, fat man! We're gonna kill you today! We're gonna kill you today!' It was hilarious. So that kind of thing, I mean, made an impression on me as a kid, obviously, and ever since then. And then that famous quote of his, 'Do they believe now?' I mean, that's, that's always resonated with me," Principato recalled.

That moment echoing Jackson's taunt toward John Madden has become a lasting memory for fans.

"Tommy running up to, to Madden and saying, 'It's over, Fat Man.' I mean, it's, it's amazing," Scott Hood said.

Beyond the field, fans remembered Jackson for his dedication to the Denver community.

"T.J. used to actually fund a mentoring program that was Horsemen in T.J. It was called a Ward's Lit program, and so he had all the Horsemen doing mentoring with them," Lenny Salazar said.

"He did so much stuff in the community, and everyone looked up to him, and you know, like all his old people, we're, we just got to keep passing it down and showing people clips and showing what he did," Leonard Salazar added.

Principato said Jackson's leadership and devotion to Denver made his loss especially difficult.

"He loved Denver. I mean, he really did, and he showed it. He showed it. I mean, he was actually a really good community guy. So we all loved him. I mean, it's a it's a terrible loss, terrible loss," Principato said.

For Principato, the connection reached back to his childhood.

"My parents have had these tickets since 1974, so I've been coming since I was 8, and he was one of my heroes growing up," Principato detailed. "He inspired me when I was going through high school too to be a better player and just to hear him on the field. I mean, he was elected team captain. I don't know how many times. I mean, he was just a great leader, great guy."

Fans also credited Jackson with setting a standard for how players connected with the people who cheered them on.

"It was amazing back when, when Tommy played, you could stand in the south end zone at Mile High, and the players would come out of the locker room, and they were, you know, most of them would stop. They'd sign autographs," Hood shared.

Hood said a personal encounter left a lasting impression.

"I actually met him during Shannon Sharpe's Hall of Fame induction, and I was able to catch him as he was coming off a set at the end of the ceremony. And he was so gracious and nice," Hood recalled. "Tommy was always great. There was always those players that just understood that, you know, the fans are important, and like I said, when I met him, I was just, I was blown away by how gracious he was. The fact that he took a few minutes to talk to my son and take a picture."

Hood said Jackson's legacy carries a lesson that goes beyond football.

AP Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ahmad Rashad (28) is wrapped up by the Denver Broncos defender Tom Jackson (57) after Rashad pulled in a pass from his quarterback during first half action in their game at Denver's Mile High Stadium, Nov. 2, 1981. (AP Photo)

"In life, it really isn't so much what you do in life that makes you famous; it's the connections you make," Hood said.

Jackson's later career as a broadcaster kept him in the hearts of fans long after his playing days ended.

"His presence on ESPN for all those years with Chris Berman, I mean, I used to love to watch those guys," Principato said.

Nick Kearns, a Broncos fan from Florida, said Jackson's post-playing career meant a great deal to fans who followed him.

"I just love to see former Broncos fans or players to continue and work in the industry. So getting to watch him on Sunday nights and see his commentary to the games and everything, it was just pretty awesome to know that he was a Broncos fan and Broncos player and all as well," Kearns told Melito.

Above all, fans said Jackson represented an era when players gave everything for the love of the game.

"They don't play like that nowadays. It's just a whole different play, and they played because they loved the game," Leonard Salazar said.

Principato said Jackson's perseverance is what he will remember most.

"Be the best that you can be. I mean, he was never the biggest guy on the field, you know, and he nobody expected a heck of a lot from him, but he always came through. He always persevered," Principato said.