Denver Broncos partner with Special Olympics Colorado for first-ever Unified Flag Football Jamboree

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver Broncos partnered with Special Olympics Colorado for the first-ever Unified Flag Football Jamboree.

The event brought together six teams,three from Denver Public Schools and three from Aurora Public Schools for a day of competition, community and inclusion.

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, a familiar face at Special Olympics events, has a personal connection that fuels his involvement.

“My older sister has Down Syndrome, so my whole life I've been involved with Special Olympics,” Singleton said. “To be able to come out here and share the love, there's nothing better. It's so much fun.”

Singleton said the athletes’ passion for sports reminds him why he plays the game.

“They have so much love for it, no matter their disability,” he said. “It's the reason I play the way I do and just enjoy going to work every day. I get way more from them than I think they'll ever get from me.”

President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado Megan Scremin agreed with that statement.

“What's not to love?" Scremin said. "The athletes, the Unified partners, the coaches they’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The Broncos, known for their community work, have doubled down on inclusion efforts in recent years.

“The Broncos have always been that way,” Singleton said. “But ever since Carrie Penner got involved, I think the community work has grown even more. It’s a huge thank-you to her and to the organization as a whole.”

One student summed up the day best: “I love everything about it. It’s not about rival schools, it’s like a big family. Doesn’t matter if we win, lose, or tie.”

Special Olympics Colorado has partnered with over 750 schools in the state, and Unified Sports continues to reshape school culture statewide.

“When we see these students picking up a basketball or football, all of their differences fade away,” Scremin said. “They’re forming real friendships that teach us all what it means to be unified.”