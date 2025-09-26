Denver Broncos kickoff time, TV schedule: Watch Broncos vs. Bengals on Denver7 Monday Night

The Denver Broncos are in the national spotlight in Week 4, as they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football – and you can watch the game on Denver7.

It’s a prime opportunity for a get-right game for the Broncos, who come into the contest as losers of two straight and the owners of a 1-2 record despite having never trailed in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Both losses have come on game-winning field goals as time expired – first against the Indianapolis Colts and then against the Los Angeles Chargers – so, technically, Denver hasn’t trailed for even a second of game clock in the fourth quarter.

Broncos sophomore QB Bo Nix will also look to shake off some early-season rust against a Bengals defense that just gave up 48 points to the Minnesota Vikings. Nix has been the NFL's worst quarterback through three weeks according to the advanced analytics site Pro Football Focus, and his overthrows were clear contributors to Denver's Week 3 loss in LA.

Cincinnati is 2-1 but without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who went down with a toe injury in Week 2. The 48-10 blowout came in Jake Browning’s first start of the year under center.

Browning has been a serviceable backup to Burrow, though. He completed more than 70% of his passes and compiled a 4-3 record over seven starts filling in for Burrow in 2023.

Denver7 will have special pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 6:15 p.m. MT.

