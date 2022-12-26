Denver Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett, sources say

ENGLEWOOD — Losers of 10 of their last 12 games and saddled with the NFL's worst offense, the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two weeks remaining in the season, according to sources.

Moves like this are a testament to just how bad things have gone. Hackett represents only the third coach dismissed before the end of his debut season in the last four decades, joining Atlanta's Bobby Petrino (2007) and Jacksonville's Urban Meyer last season.

The Broncos have not determined who the interim coach will be. Defensive consultant Dom Capers is a possibility. General Manager George Patron will remain in place, but CEO Greg Penner will lead the search for the team's fifth coach since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Teams with vacancies are permitted to contact coaching candidates now.

The Broncos bottomed out Sunday, embarrassed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams. This comes on the heels of an uglier defeat a few weeks prior to the Carolina Panthers and the 22-16 overtime defeat to the Raiders that kept the Broncos winless in the AFC West (0-4) and 5-17 in the division since 2019.

The Broncos have not won a single game in the United States since Sept. 25 and have not won a road game since last Nov. 7 at Dallas. The team ranks as arguably the NFL's biggest disappointment. With the addition of Hackett, a first-time head coach with an offensive background, and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, the franchise reset expectations, believing it would end its six-year playoff drought and run of five straight losing seasons.

Beginning in training camp, everything has gone wrong, Hackett's decisions backfiring.

He declined to play the Broncos' starters in the preseason to prioritize the team's health. The Broncos lead the league in injuries and salary on the injured reserve list, including receiver Tim Patrick (torn ACL), running back Javonte Williams (ACL) and linebacker Randy Gregory (knee). Hackett chose to let Brandon McManus kick rather than Wilson cook on fourth-and-5 on the final drive in the season opener at Seattle as the Broncos fell 17-16, a defeat that amplified scrutiny of Hackett and set the tone for nine one-score losses this season.

Following mocking by the home crowd over play clock issues against Houston, Hackett pulled veteran coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help clean up the gameday operation. It helped obvious problems, but the Broncos continue to lead the league with 87 penalties, including 20 false starts.

As the offense continued to skid in September, Hackett was asked repeatedly if he would give up playing-calling. He relinquished the duties against the Raiders, turning them over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak rather than offensive coordinator Justin Outten, a reflection of Outten's inexperience and Hackett’s underwhelming offensive staff. Kubiak ran the Vikings' 13th-ranked offense last season, and delivered some hope in the first half of the Raiders’ loss. The Broncos scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time this season, showing balance — 31 pass attempts, 28 runs — and more efficiency in the passing game with a 77 percent completion percentage compared to Wilson's 59 percent in his previous eight starts. However, the Broncos hit the skids in the second half. They have gone 7-for-26 on third down over the past two games. They have scored one touchdown in the third quarter all season.

After the Panthers loss, Hackett repeated his mantra that it “starts with me,” regarding accountability for the mess. But outside of cutting Melvin Gordon, nothing has changed. The Broncos are getting worse, not better.

Players publicly and privately have spoken about the positive energy Hackett has created and praise him for building trust and relationships. However, it has not translated to the field, and on Sunday tension boiled over as nose tackle Mike Purcell snapped at Wilson to get it “bleeping going.” Both players say there was no lingering animosity, but it provided a snapshot of a season gone wrong.

Veteran Dom Capers, a defensive consultant, is the favorite to be named interim coach. He owns a 48-80 record in eight seasons with the Panthers and Texans, having last led a team in 2005.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has received head coaching buzz for his work with the Broncos' unit, which has ranked among the best in points allowed and on third down. The plan appears for him to remain as the defensive boss, which preserves his contract, though he could be a candidate for the top job after the season.

Hackett's failure represents a misfire by general manager George Paton. Paton hired Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator, after interviewing 10 candidates over 20 days last January. Paton praised Hackett as a "brilliant offensive mind, outstanding teacher and communicator with a strong vision for all three phases" of the game.

Only Denver's defense has delivered. The offense has been a mess since the first game, and the special teams unit has morphed into a mess of penalties, poor decisions and blocked kicks, including one against the Raiders.

Hackett seemed miscast early on, the task of calling plays, which he did not do in Green Bay, designing an offense for Wilson and creating a winning culture, proving too much for the Broncos' fourth coach since 2015 (Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Hackett).

