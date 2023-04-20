Denver Broncos end almost 8-year relationship with UCHealth

The Denver Broncos have ended their almost 8-year partnership with UCHealth.

In a statement, UCHealth said the cost offered by another entity was "more than what UCHealth was willing to pay."

The health care system said it remains committed to serving Colorado communities and partnering with organizations.

The Broncos thanked UCHealth for its "dedicated support" in a statement.

“We want to thank UCHealth for its dedicated support of the Broncos—and our community—as the team’s healthcare partner and training facility naming rights holder since 2015. Our organization is in the process of finalizing a new naming rights partner for its training facility, and we are excited to share that announcement in the near future.”

Full statement from UCHealth:

"Almost eight years ago, UCHealth announced a partnership with the Denver Broncos focused on engaging the communities we serve, improving health, and providing meaningful opportunities for our patients, staff and employees. During this time, we created some exciting moments together and improved the overall health of Broncos fans. We have offered free health screenings and education, numerous community events and delivered smiles to patients in our hospitals.





Unfortunately, for the partnership beginning with the 2023 season, the cost offered by another party was more than what UCHealth was willing to pay. Although our partnership with the Broncos has come to an end, UCHealth remains committed to serving communities throughout Colorado and partnering with organizations to fulfill our mission of improving lives. Recently, we launched Ready. Set. CO [uchealth.org], an exciting platform with the goal of propelling Colorado to once again be one of the healthiest states in the nation. Organizations throughout Colorado are partnering with us – committed to getting Colorado back to No. 1."