Creative pressure defines Broncos' improved defense

ENGLEWOOD — Lost in the wreckage of a 2-3 start and the concerns about the head coach and the quarterback, the defense stands as a lighthouse in the storm.

The Broncos' season feels like it is nestled on the razor's edge of doom, but a glimmer of hope remains. If the offense becomes functional, this team could regain relevancy quickly. Why? The defense, save for the Raiders' loss, has shown up and shown out.

The Broncos rank fourth in points allowed (16), have yielded a single second-half touchdown and sit fourth in sacks with 17. They boast only six takeaways, but have recovered three fumbles. The separation is in the execution. First-time defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero features a personality more consistent than a metronome, but his schemes are creative and aggressive.

Last week against the Colts, he employed three outside linebackers, some call it the NASCAR package, with rookie Nik Bonitto and Bradley Chubb outside and Baron Browning roaming from the middle. The Broncos sacked Matt Ryan six times and Caden Sterns delivered two interceptions. The idea of this defense featuring fangs began crystallizing in the spring, Chubb told Denver7 in a one-on-one interview this week.

"You saw a glimpse of this in the offseason, but it was when we started getting into those game plans, you really start to see how it unfolds and plays out based on who we are playing," Chubb said. "It's been fun to pick (Evero's) brain and see (defensive line) coach (Marcus) Dixon get crazy with the games as well. I just know if we continue on this path it's going to be fun this season."

The multi-pronged pressure packages conjure images of Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Shaq Barrett back in the day. Chubb leads the Broncos with 5.5 sacks, ranking fifth in the NFL. Randy Gregory, who will be out at least another three games, has two sacks and the interior pressure has been consistent from Dre'Mont Jones (2.5 sacks) and D.J. Jones (2 sacks).

Good pressure has translated into terrific coverage from the secondary, which should welcome back Justin Simmons this week.

"We have to keep doing what we are doing on defense. We talk about it all the time. We can't worry about what's going on on the other side of the ball. We know those guys will definitely get it going and get it corrected. We have a big one on Monday night," safety Kareem Jackson said. "As a defense, we can be better. We give up some plays here and there. At end of the day, it's a team game. Until we get all three phases on the same page and playing together at a high level, the games will definitely continue to be the way they have been. But, I have faith in this team, the leaders, and that starts with coach Hackett."

The challenge on Monday remains daunting. Justin Herbert is one of the league's best quarterbacks. He boasts 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and has only been sacked five times. The Chargers were predictable, ranking last in rushing yards per game, until last Sunday. Former Eaton High star Austin Ekeler burst for 173 yards on 16 carries. Making the Chargers one dimensional holds the key because Herbert has struggled against this defensive scheme early in his career.

The former Oregon standout owns a 2-2 record against the Broncos with eight touchdowns and four picks, the latter tied for his most against any team. Cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted Herbert twice in Denver a year ago. Per Sports Info Solutions, Surtain has been targeted 27 times this season, allowing 129 yards, featuring coverage tighter than Saran Wrap. He will match up with Mike Williams unless Keenan Allen returns from a hamstring injury. Regardless, Damarri Mathis will be tested. The rookie from Pittsburgh is taking over for Ronald Darby, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL after a strong start to the season.

"The adjustment has been the speed of the game," Mathis said. "Herbert puts throws in there in tight spots. He's a really good quarterback."

You can watch the Broncos' Monday Night Football matchup with the Chargers on Denver7.